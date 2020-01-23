Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 27-31, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 27, 2020: Tonight Dante Thompson hosts a program about Israel as he welcomes Dorothy Spaulding, the president of Watchmen Broadcasting, and Robert Vander Maten, the president of Noseworthy Travel Services in Lakeland, Florida. Tonight Robert educates viewers on the land of the Bible, discussing the many sights to see in The Holy Land. This program also features music from David and Kirsten Hart.

Tuesday, January 28, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Henrietta Freeman, the author of Guard Your Heart With All Diligence for Out of the Heart Flows the Issues of Life. Tonight Henrietta reveals how The Lord rescued her from an abusive relationship and delivered her from unforgiveness and self-esteem issues. Michael Basmajian sings on tonight’s program and shares how he ministers to others at a local flea market.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020: Join Dave Walton as he welcomes Kam Drummond to discuss her book, The Chain Breaker: God Wants to Set You Free from the Bondage of Your Hurts and Pain. Tonight Kam shares her testimony, revealing how she survived domestic violence and two terminal illnesses. Kam also discusses her work in outreach ministry to help families in crisis and evangelize the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Redeemers of Faith minister in music tonight.

Thursday, January 30, 2020: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Macy Fax from Miracle Hill and Melissa Kelley to share about fostering children. Evangelist Merisa Davis of Victory Temple Atlanta discusses her book, Demons, Drugs, and Deliverance. Easley Church of God’s Youth Worship Team ministers in music throughout the program.

Friday, January 31, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a very special program on Women of Excellence. Tonight they welcome Brenda Swann of The Giving Heart Inc. in Hendersonville, North Carolina and Pastor Sonia Burleson of Victory Fellowship Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

