Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 20-24, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 20, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Annie Broughton presents an interview with Dr. Alveda King, an evangelist, civil rights activist, and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essie Sullivan, the author of Hold Your Head Up: Your Self-Esteem Matters!, reveals how she was able to trust in the Lord as a single divoced parent raising three children. Pastor Todd Curry discusses his ministry, St. Peter, The Rock, Inc., and ministers in music throughout the evening.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Bruce Sullivan of Zion Assembly Church of God in West Pelzer, South Carolina back to Nite Line to discuss The Gospel, grace, and holiness. Carlin Lusk sings on tonight’s program and Chrystal Martinez plays the flute.

Wednesday, January 22, 2020: Join Wally and Rhonda Odom for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

Thursday, January 23, 2020: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Elizabeth Suess of Kingdom Winds to discuss her ministry and book, Joy All Around Us. Pastors Ronald and Rachel Wilson of Kingdom Vision Life Center minister in song on tonight’s program.

Friday, January 24, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall host a program dedicated to the importance of prayer. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as they welcome guests from Words of Life Tabernacle in Arden, North Carolina to share powerful testimonies of healing. Teresa Cole sings throughout the evening.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.