Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March - 13, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 9, 2020: Tonight Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Dr. William Westafer, the pastor of First Baptist in Cowpens, South Carolina, to discuss his book, Clergy Stress: Causes and Cures. Pastor George and Linda Thompkins of The Word Only Deliverance Ministry in Greenville, South Carolina share how their church recently got flooded and promote a benefit service that will help their ministry. This program also features the singing of Hollywood Logan, who discusses his time with The Drifters as well as his book, The Love Letter From God: Promises of God.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Terry and Beth Bailey of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church for a discussion on mission trips. Joshua Hawkins ministers in music throughout the evening.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020: Tonight Pastor George Moore welcomes Pastor Chris Myles back to Nite Line to discuss his recent mission trip to Africa. Pastor Myles shares the stories of the healings and salvations that occurred while his ministry visited this country. Tonight’s program features music by Anointed.

Thursday, March 12, 2020: Join us as we celebrate Toni Suchka’s birthday on Nite Line! Tonight Toni's mother, Mary Sloan, and several of Toni's friends and family members celebrate this special occasion with Toni and have a few surprises in store for her.

Friday, March 13, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition for an evening of music and ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.