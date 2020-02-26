Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 2-6, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 2, 2020: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Bishop Allen Bruton of New Hope Baptist Church in Greer, South Carolina to discuss his upcoming Pastors and Leaders Conference. Bishop Bruton also gives an update about installing wells in Africa and discusses City of Hope Bible College. The worship team from New Hope Baptist Church ministers in music tonight.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Nate Birt, the author of Frozen But Not Forgotten: An Adoptive Dad’s Step-By-Step Guide to Embryo Adoption, to Nite Line. Tonight Nate shares his personal experience of adopting an embryo, revealing the Christian perspective on this type of adoption. Kimberly Tyson, the executive director of Snowflakes Embryo Adoption Program at Nightlight Christian Adoptions, discusses the process of embryo adoption. This program also features the music of Johnny Ruffin, Jr.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Linda Gunter back to Nite Line to discuss Love Him Love Them, a ministry dedicated to helping widows and orphans. Linda shares her plans of bringing an all-girl Haitian children’s choir to America and promotes an upcoming golf tournament that will raise funds for the ministry. Tonight’s program also features past performances by Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir.

Thursday, March 5, 2020: It’s Ladies Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Michelle Kirby, Tricia DeBoer, and Jasmyne Carter. Mary Sloan and Marlayna McBride, the winner of Best Singer in the State, sing on tonight's program.

Friday, March 6, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a very special program on Women of Excellence. Tonight

they welcome Brenda Swann of The Giving Heart Inc. in Hendersonville, North Carolina and Pastor Sonia Burleson

of Victory Fellowship Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.