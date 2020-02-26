Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 24-28, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 24, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Timmigo Burnett to discuss his book, Behind the Chair: Memories, Thoughts, and Blessings. Tonight Timmigo opens up about his spiritual journey, revealing how The Lord led him to encourage others through this book. Danny Bishop ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, February 25, 2020: Tonight Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastor Jason Dorriety and Kassie Holliday to discuss the fostering faith ministry at Neals Creek Baptist Church in Anderson, South Carolina. Pastor Dorriety also addresses the impact of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Stasea Morris sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, February 26, 2020: Join Bill Montgomery and Dr. Bob Shearer as they welcome Sarah Grace Kelley, one of Dr. Shearer’s students at North Greenville University. Tonight Sarah shares what she has learned in her business law class, revealing how she discovered a similarity between the business law contract and the Biblically-based contract between men and God. Gerald and Verna Edwards sing on tonight’s program.

Thursday, February 27, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host an evening of music and ministry with Angie Primm, a singer whose musical background includes singing with Bill Gaither. Angie also discusses her latest CD, Anthems and Hymns.

Friday, February 28, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Ila and Mel Knight of Balsam, North Carolina to share about their fifty-nine years of marriage. Ila Knight also sings on this program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.