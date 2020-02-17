Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 17-21, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 17, 2020: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for a President’s Day special on Nite Line as Dante Thompson visits The Inn of the Patriots, The U.S. Presidential and Culinary Museum located in Grover, North Carolina. Former White House Chef, Marti Mongiello, provides insight on what it was like to be a chef for five U.S. presidents and also shares recipes of salad dressings enjoyed by presidential families.

Tuesday, February 18, 2020: Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields welcome Wanda Kaminski, the author of Changed for Good: My Journey to Jesus, to share how she was led to write a book for teens about the bride of Christ. Wanda also discusses her experience as a former missionary to Belize. Laneika Musalini promotes the upcoming 11th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference and shares why the theme of this conference is healing. Purpose Quartet sings southern gospel music tonight on Nite Line.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020: Join Evangelist Dave Walton as he welcomes Nancy Haney and Sarah Tarter from Point to Hope Ministries. Tonight Nancy Haney shares her current assignment to pray in all of the national capitals of the world, and Sarah Tarter ministers in music.

Thursday, February 20, 2020: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Elizabeth Suess to share how Kingdom Winds LLC provides a platform for Christian writers, artists, and ministries to spread The Gospel. Blanca Garcia discusses her book, Unplanned: Finding Hope After Teen Pregnancy. Abby Warren of Be Still Greenville shares how this ministry offers women a chance to come together for prayer and worship. Lauren Cole sings on tonight’s program.

Friday, February 21, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome their friends, Glen and Karen Hunt, to Nite Line to discuss their recent trip to Hawaii. Tonight’s program features music from Old Friends and Keith Plott, who used to sing with The Lefevres.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need.

