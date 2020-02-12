Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 10-14, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 10, 2020: Tonight Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Jody Wilhelm, the author of Where’s Stephanie, to reveal how her granddaughter found her twenty-seven years after having been placed for adoption. Jody also shares how The Lord has led her to share her story through her book and film. Joy Holden ministers in song tonight.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Don Harkins to share how Shadow of the Steeple Ministry promotes discipleship. Tonight Don also discusses the importance of The Word of God and his favorite psalm, Psalm 91. Evie Harkins and Gerald Burger sing on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020: Join Pastor George Moore as he welcomes Pastor Benton Thompson III to discuss his latest book, Divinely Dysfunctional: Unique on Purpose, Pastor Thompson reveals how our dysfunctions prepare us for our destinies, citing examples of how The Lord used Biblical characters for a divine purpose. Singing tonight is Bonita Burney Simmons.

Thursday, February 13, 2020: Nite Line celebrates Valentine’s Day with a special program hosted by Toni Suchka and her husband, Brad. Tonight the Suchkas welcome Pastor Rich and JoAnna Butler and Pastor Dennis and Susan Wells. Professional Counselor Laurel Shaler offers insight from her book, Relational Reset. This program also features music from Lynsie Crespo and Max Sisk, who became engaged on a previous Nite Line program.

Friday, February 14, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they host a Valentine’s Day special on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

