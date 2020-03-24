Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 23-27, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 23, 2020: Join Pastor Annie Broughton as she welcomes Christian Author Tom Donnan back to Nite Line. Tonight Annie and Tom discuss a range of topics including healing, angelic assignments, and what The Lord has shown Tom concerning the church in America. Bergina Cruise, a teacher and the author of Train Up a Child, provides insight from her book. This program also features the singing of Jamie Gardner.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020: Scott and Patti Lusk host an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line. Tune in tonight as we welcome CounterFlo for a special concert.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020: Unlock the hidden treasures in the midst of a storm as Dr. Bob Shearer welcomes Author Robin Bertram of Bluffton, South Carolina back to Nite Line. Robin’s latest book, Hidden Treasures: Finding Hope at the End of Life's Journey, reveals how one can comfort those who are facing long-term or terminal illness.

Crown of Thorns, an Acoustic Christian trio from Greenwood, South Carolina sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, March 26, 2020: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host a Strength Healing Healthy Living show on Nite Line. Certified Health and Life Coach Kimberly Joy Morgan and Registered Dietitian Jaime Sharp give advice on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Friday, March 27, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition for an evening of music and ministry.

