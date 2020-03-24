Religious

Faith-Based Streaming App Minno Offers Immediate Assistance to #StayAtHome Families, Rolls out Free 'Church at Home' Feature

In Response to COVID-19, Minno launches Free Program Giving Churches and Families Easy-to-Use Digital Tools to Transfer the Church Experience to the Home, Including Help for Talking to Kids About Coronavirus

NASHVILLE -- Minno-a new, Nashville-based children's digital media company featuring one of the world's largest collections of Classic VeggieTales and an expertly-curated collection of media choices for Christian families, is responding to changes due to COVID-19 today with a free resource for families unable to physically attend church. Minno's free Church at Home program affords families an easy-to-use, home-based digital Sunday School experience.

"Families have unexpectedly found themselves unable to gather with their church communities likely for several weeks. While pastors are doing their best to provide online church for adults, most are not in a position to replicate Children's Ministry or Sunday School. We immediately asked ourselves what we could do to help leveraging the Minno platform, and our team worked quickly to launch a Church at Home experience. It's live today all around the world for everyone, and it's free," said Erick Goss, CEO and Co-founder of Minno and former senior manager at Amazon. "Using Minno Church at Home, families can worship, learn, pray together, and download activities with the click of a button on Sunday and throughout the week. On weekdays, while children are out of school, parents can take advantage of free daily devotionals, as well as selections from our catalog of programming that is always curated on the foundations of care for others."







Free Church at Home Features Include:

Church at Home can be found here: https://www.gominno.com/lp/church-at-home.

Church at Home features three easy steps: Choose a Worship Song, Watch a Bible Video, and Enjoy More Devotionals.

Church at Home also features selected content from the Minno Life Blog, such as how to talk to your kids about coronavirus, as well as printable activities to do in the home.

For families during the week, Church at Home features Minno's signature "Five Minute Family Devotions."

Church at Home is completely free and available around the world.

Press and media information is available here: http://press.gominno.com

What Parents Are Saying:

"Thank you very much! We were watching church services live and my daughter was asking for a children service. I was beyond delighted to receive such a timely email in my Inbox. You have truly been a blessing during this time of pandemic. We will continue to use Minno Church at Home daily while schools are closed. I don't have enough words to express how grateful I am for this ministry and can't wait to share this with others. God Bless."

"Thank you so much! This is a wonderful idea and resource for the coming weeks. I am so thankful for you and your work to help families keep Jesus in their lives. God Bless you and your families!"

"Thank you for this! My daughter was sad that we will only be able to watch the adult services online. She and I are very happy about the Minno church online."

About Minno

Minno is a Nashville-based children's digital media company partnering with Christian parents to provide safe, values-based choices for their families. Minno's offering includes an ad-free subscription-video-on-demand platform Minno Life, an expert-driven parenting blog, Minno Kids, its book publishing division, and Minno store, a digital shopping platform. Minno seeks to entertain, inform and inspire, encouraging kids and parents to laugh and learn together.

------------------------

SOURCE Minno