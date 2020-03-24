Religious

TBN Trains Pastors How to Livestream Church Services Using Facebook Live

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif -- The world's largest religious television broadcaster, TBN, is helping churches survive the global Coronavirus pandemic by training pastors and leaders how to use Facebook Live as a platform for streaming services. Public health officials have warned against large gatherings such as church services to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing congregations to either shut down or find a way to stream their weekly service. But recent research shows 41% of churches have never posted any portion of services online, leaving many now scrambling to adapt to quarantine culture.

In a 15-minute tutorial titled "How to Stream Your Church Service Using Facebook Live," pastors are walked through each step in the streaming process and given helpful tips on how to move church meetings to a digital format. The webinar is free to pastors and ministry leaders who sign up through an online form via the TBN website here.

"Our heart is for the Good News of Jesus to reach the globe, and we want to equip local churches with the best practices for Facebook live streaming, to include things we've learned as a broadcasting company," said Daniels. "It's important for congregations to find ways to connect digitally right now, and we hope churches would consider this as part of their solution."

"COVID-19 has presented an unprecedented challenge to churches who have long based ministry models on in-person attendance. Now that in-person attendance isn't an option, it's critical for leaders to understand how to fully use social technology so the work of ministry can still happen," said Nona Jones, Facebook's Head of Faith-Based Partnerships. "People need hope more than ever, and now they need to find hope online."

About the Trinity Broadcasting Network

