Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 30 - April 3, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 30, 2020: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as we air a special of Pastor Asa Dockery’s program, Keys to Kingdom Living. In this special, entitled Viral, Pastor Asa Dockery of World Harvest Church North addresses the coronavirus pandemic and shares the wisdom scriptures provide us during this time. At 9 p.m. Betty Cornett welcomes Pastor Bill Wilson of Metro World Child to discuss how his ministry spreads The Gospel to inner-city children around the world and inspires them to become leaders and witnesses to future generations. This program features the music of TV 57 Trio from Atlanta, Georgia.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes The African Children’s Choir for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020: Annie Broughton welcomes Alexys Wolf, the author of Extinguishing The Inferno of Anger, for an in-depth discussion on the importance of overcoming anger. Lynda Burnett, Iris Jordan, Mie Potter, and Jennifer Johnson promote an upcoming, multi-cultural women’s conference and share how it honors breast cancer survivors. This program features the music of Andrea Holman.

Thursday, April 2, 2020: It’s Ladies Night tonight on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome a panel of women to share testimonies and encourage one another.

Friday, April 3, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome their friends, Glen and Karen Hunt, to Nite Line to discuss their recent trip to Hawaii. Tonight’s program features music from Old Friends and Keith Plott, who used to sing with The Lefevres.

