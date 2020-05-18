Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 18-22, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 18, 2020: Tune in to Nite Line this evening as Pastors Keith Kelly and Benny Littlejohn minister to the audience. Michael J. Davis from Pastor Benny Presents ministers in music tonight.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020: On Nite Line this evening, Pastor George Moore welcomes Pastor Michael Owens of Sawmills, North Carolina to discuss his ministry. This program features music from The Melodyaires.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020: Tune in to Nite Line tonight at 8 p.m. as Annie Broughton welcomes Stan Nolt of Fountain of Life Christian Ministries to give an update on his drug rehabilitation facility in Costa Rica that helps women struggling with addiction. Singing tonight is Jessica Duckett.

Thursday, May 21, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Rich Butler from Hope Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina and Pastor Caleb Howard of Revival Awakening Ministries International.

Friday, May 22, 2020: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome The Potter’s House to Nite Line to minister in dance and discuss their 18-month Christian rehabilitation program to deliver women from drug and alcohol addiction.

