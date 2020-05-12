IRD Joins Coalition Letter Asking Trump for US Action Against UN Attack on Religious Freedom, Inalienable Rights

WASHINGTON -- A coalition of individuals and organizations dedicated to freedom of religion is urging President Trump to take action against United Nations' overreach.
Institute on Religion and Democracy President Mark Tooley joins leaders representing the Heritage Foundation, Concerned Women for America, the Ethics and Public Policy Center, the Family Research Council and others in expressing concern to President Donald Trump about the February 27 report of the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Ahmed Shaheed, to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
The letter explains that the report's "dangerous and ill-founded attack on religious freedom" is part of a "broader, troubling trend of U.N. human rights entities politicizing human rights" but this report is "particularly egregious."
The coalition asks President Trump respond by sending guidance from the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the State Department to foreign service officers on the correct understanding of religious freedom, women's rights, and erroneous assertions of new rights to abortion or those based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The full statement and signatories can be viewed at: TheIRD.org/international-religious-liberty/
IRD Religious Liberty Program Director Faith J.H. McDonnell, a signatory of the letter, commented:
SOURCE Institute on Religion and Democracy
