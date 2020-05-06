Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 11-15, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 11, 2020: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for Nite Line filled with testimonies, Gospel music, and ministry.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Join Scott and Patti Lusk as they minister in music tonight and present a message entitled “Our Purpose.”

Wednesday, May 13, 2020: Dave Walton welcomes guests to Nite Line who share how The Lord has made a difference in their lives.

Thursday, May 14, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome special guests to share testimonies and minister in music.

Friday, May 15, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.