Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 4-8, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 4, 2020: Discover the power of prayer tonight on Nite Line as Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes a panel of men in ministry for an in-depth discussion on this topic. Joining the panel are Pastor Jermaine Putman from Bread of Heaven, Apostle David Holloway from Open Door Ministries, Pastor Samuel Rivera from Heartland Ministry, and Pastor James Goldsmith from Place of Hope Community Outreach. This program also features the singing of Gospel Recording Artist Rob Williams of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020: This evening on Nite Line, Patti Lusk is joined by CounterFlo and Joshua Hawkins for an evening of music and ministry.

Wednesday, May 6, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line, Pastor Benny Littlejohn is joined by David and Carole Stieler, who share their incredible testimony of nearly dying in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident, the coma that followed, and forgiving the at-fault driver. Brad Ferguson performs music for the glory of the Lord.

Thursday, May 7, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host Ladies’ Night and welcome special guests to share their testimonies.

Friday, May 8, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

