Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 1-5, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 1, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Lori Hatcher of Lexington, South Carolina to discuss her latest book, Refresh Your Faith: Uncommon Devotions from Every Book of the Bible. Singing on tonight’s program is Danny Bishop from Taylors, South Carolina.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020: Join Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields as they welcome Southern Gospel Singer Ben McGalliard of McDonough, Georgia for an evening of music and ministry.

Wednesday, June 3, 2020: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Jami Salters of Columbia, South Carolina to discuss her memoir, Confessions of an X-Codependent. Tonight Jami shares her testimony of deliverance from trauma, addiction, and codependency and also discusses how her ministry, 4Runners4Christ reaches the lost in impoverished areas.

Thursday, June 4, 2020: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Patti Geesey of Outreach Church in Greenville, South Carolina, Pastor Jan King of Hope Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Pastor Bridget Trammel of Take Heart Church in Mauldin, South Carolina for an evening of ministry.

Friday, June 5, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Randy Shepherd and Jamie Johnson of Asheville, North Carolina to discuss Crossfire Ministries, their sports evangelistic ministry. This program features the music of Victoria Bowlin.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.