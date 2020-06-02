Religious

Evangelist Will Graham to Hold Internationally-Coordinated Online Gospel Outreach on June 2

Event will be simulcast in Australia on June 3 and will feature award-winning musical guest Crowder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Evangelist Will Graham will proclaim a message of hope online on Tuesday night, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET. Broadcasting live from the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, Graham will be joined by award-winning musical guest Crowder.

"As the world is captivated by fear, people everywhere need to be captivated by Jesus," said Graham. "Through the storms of life, we need His Holy Spirit to give us peace and to fill us with His love for the lost and for each other."

The 30-minute program is being produced in coordination with Sydney-based Christian Media & Arts Australia (CMAA), an organization that shares the hope of Jesus by supporting Christians in the media. Allowing for the 14-hour time difference, Graham's message will simultaneously air on June 3 at 11 a.m. AEST in Australia as part of CMAA's Connect 20 Online Media & Arts Summit.

Graham's message will be available on multiple Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) Facebook pages, including Graham's page (Facebook.com/WillGraham4) and BGEA-Australia's page (Facebook.com/anzbgea). It will also be carried online at www.WillGrahamLive.com. The broadcast will be available for on-demand viewing following the live event.

This is Graham's third online evangelistic outreach since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 20 he was joined by Josh Havens and Matt Fuqua of The Afters as he broadcast a message of hope live from The Cove. Three weeks later, on April 10, Graham - along with musical guest Aaron Shust - delivered a special Good Friday message from the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. The Good Friday outreach alone was viewed by over 335,000 people in more than 75 countries, with hundreds indicating a decision for Jesus.

Crowder, who is known for his distinctive voice and eclectic style, has won numerous Dove Awards as both a solo artist and as the lead singer of the David Crowder Band. The band also received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album.

About Will Graham

Will is the third generation of Grahams to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the banner of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). He also serves as vice president of the BGEA, and as executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville. Follow Will on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.