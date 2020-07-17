Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 20-24, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 20, 2020: Pastor Keith Kelly hosts a law enforcement appreciation program on Nite Line as he welcomes Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis and Greer City Police Chief Matt Hamby. This program features music from The Living Stream Praise Team and Handfuls of Purpose.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020: Tonight Wally and Rhonda Odom welcome Steve Dalton and The Leviticus Singers of Charlotte for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Dave Walton welcomes Dr. Candice Smithyman back to Nite Line to discuss her latest book, Releasing Heaven: Creating Supernatural Environment Through Heavenly Encounters. Jim Sheldon, “The Positive Cowboy,” ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, July 23, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Macy Fax from Miracle Hill and Melissa Kelley to share about fostering children. Evangelist Merisa Davis of Victory Temple Atlanta discusses her book, Demons, Drugs, and Deliverance. Easley Church of God’s Youth Worship Team ministers in music throughout the program.

Friday, July 24, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Stanley Pierce of Gainesville, Georgia. Tonight Stanley shares how the Lord led him to sponsor benefits for St. Jude Children’s Hospital after his son passed away from leukemia. Eastern Bound sings on tonight’s program.

