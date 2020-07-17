Religious

Please Pray for Hong Kong – Its Religious Freedom is Under Threat

Until now, Hong Kong has been a free and semi-autonomous city, even though it stands in the shadow of China's harsh Chinese Communist Party (CCP). But on July 1st, the people of Hong Kong woke up knowing their freedoms were gone.

The night before, China's National People's Congress had passed a new national security law for Hong Kong. And to the Chinese government, "national security" has a broad interpretation that often means the repression of dissidents, including people of faith.

Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has enjoyed a high degree of autonomy and freedom under a "one country, two systems" principle that has guided its government since 1997. At that time, Britain passed its authority over Hong Kong to China, but Hong Kong maintained its own distinct judicial system. Now, however, the broad provisions contained in the new national security law effectively end many of the unique liberties Hong Kong residents cherish.

Sadly, that includes religious freedom.

On the mainland, we have observed increasing pressure on Christians leaders over the past few years. We've seen pastors such as Wang Yi accused of "subversion of state power" and sent to prison.

Today, we can clearly see that China's clampdown on Hong Kong is not just a threat to that city's religious freedom. It is likely to have widespread effects on the mainland and beyond.

Hong Kong churches have long provided training, funds, and support for house churches in mainland China. The crackdown on Hong Kong is likely to damage the lifeline the city has provided to Christians throughout China.

The new law is supposedly meant to address secession, subversion of state power, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. But China's broad definition of these terms means they can punish whoever they see fit.

Christians also played an influential role in recent massive Hong Kong protests supporting greater democracy and opposing the Chinese government's campaign of suppression.

Starting today, please pray with us for Hong Kong's brave and bold Christian believers. They are in grave danger themselves, and they are no longer free to support and protect the persecuted believers inside China.

Will you share their story with others? And please pray as if their lives depend upon it, because their greatest hope lies in the Lord's mercy and relies on our prayers from around the world.

In His Name,

Lela Gilbert

Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom

Arielle Del Turco

Assistant Director of the Center for Religious Liberty

"Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them..."

(Hebrews 13:3)

---------------------------

