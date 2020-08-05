Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 3-7, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 3, 2020: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Evangelist and Author Nichol Collins of Tuledo, Ohio to reveal how she was introduced to homosexuality and delivered from it. Nichol also shares how The Lord led her to write her memoir, Behind Enemy Lines, among other books about deliverance from homosexuality. Apostle Patrick and Evangelist Karen Garrett discuss Grace and Truth Ministries in Startex, South Carolina, and Evangelist Karen Garrett sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, August 4, 2020: Tonight Pastor Wally and Rhonda Odom welcome Singer and Songwriter Brad Keaton of Spartanburg, South Carolina for an evening of music and ministry.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020: Dave Walton welcomes Entrepreneur Tyler Harris back to Nite Line for an in-depth discussion of how social media can be used to advnace the Kingdom of God. Dave and Tyler also discuss their mission work in Nicaragua, and this program features video of Tyler preaching on their most recent trip. Redeemers of Faith minister in music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, August 6, 2020: It’s Ladies Night tonight on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Lulu Rivera, Abby Warren, and Cynthia Simpson.

Friday, August 7, 2020: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome The Potter’s House to Nite Line to minister in dance and discuss their 18-month Christian rehabilitation program to deliver women from drug and alcohol addiction.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.