Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 27-31, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 27, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Pastor Nora King of Redemption Church in Knoxville, Tennessee to discuss her new book, Overcoming Difficult Times. Tonight Pastor King reveals how trusting The Lord helped her through the loss of her seventeen-year-old son and offers advice from her book for anyone who is enduring hardship.

Tuesday, July 28, 2020: Tonight Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Bishop Ray and Alison Boggs of Spirit Life Ministries to Nite Line. Rev. Eder Herrera, the Hispanic ministries director of Spirit Life Ministries, joins them to discuss their upcoming camp meeting and conference.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Pastor Tyrus Hinton, the associate pastor of World Overcomers Church in Durham, North Carolina, to share words of encouragement to our audience during the coronavirus pandemic. Pastor Hinton also provides insight from his book, Baby Steps: I’m Diagnosed. Now What?, which shares his family’s journey after learning of his son’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

Thursday, July 30, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Dr. Charles Page, a surgeon whose latest book is A Spoonful of Courage: For The Sick and The Suffering. Tonight he shares advice from his book on how to thrive during times of adversity. Mary and Toni also welcome Jackie Christopherson and Hope Worship Team to minister in music in the 9:00 hour.

Friday, July 31, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition back to Nite Line to share in song and testimony.

