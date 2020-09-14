Religious

Franklin Graham to Lead Prayer March in Nation's Capital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Across the United States, communities are hurting, people are divided, and fear and uncertainty abound. As turmoil surrounds us, Franklin Graham is inviting Americans to join him for a prayer march on the National Mall. Graham is urging people to come together on Sept. 26 to pray for our nation and our leaders—and to ask God to heal our land.

"America is in trouble and in distress but we have hope—our hope is in Almighty God," said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse. "This is why we are asking men and women across this country to join together and do the most important thing we can do—pray in the name of Jesus Christ. Our families and churches can show all of Washington—and the nation—that we believe in the power of prayer and need more of God in America, not less. Our hope isn't in Republicans or Democrats. Our hope is in God."

On Sept. 26, Graham will lead Prayer March 2020 in Washington, D.C. The event begins at 12 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial and will end at the U.S. Capitol.

Along the 1.8 mile route, the march will pause at seven locations for focused prayers on key issues in our nation today.

Franklin Graham's father, Billy Graham, believed in the importance of prayer. In 1952, he famously stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and called for a national day of prayer.

"Surely a crowd of many thousands gathering beneath the great dome of the Capitol of the United States to pledge their allegiance to Almighty God and petition Him for divine help at this crucial hour is a most significant event," Billy Graham said from the Capitol on that cold February day.

Shortly after the speech, President Harry Truman signed the National Day of Prayer into law.

Just like his father, Franklin Graham believes there is power when people gather to pray. This is why he's urging Americans to come together on Sept. 26 and call on God for help.

To learn more about Prayer March 2020, visit PrayerMarch2020.com/media.

ABOUT FRANKLIN GRAHAM:

Franklin Graham's first evangelistic event with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was in 1989, and since then he has held 190 outreaches in 52 countries. He has also shared the good news of the Bible across the United States, preaching in cities in all 50 states.