The IMAGE of the Beast or the Antichrist

WASHINGTON, Penn. -- A HOLOGRAM is a three-dimensional image created by light sources. In 2020, a hologram can now look EXACTLY like a person and even SPEAK a foreign language unknown by said person, but represented in his own voice tones and inflections! End times DECEPTION via hologram technology might be the very way the false prophet will DECEIVE people with "counterfeit miracles" (2 Thess. 2:9) centering around a breathing and speaking IMAGE of the beast:

"And he [the false prophet] performed great and miraculous signs, even causing fire to come down from heaven to earth in full view of men. Because of the signs he was given power to do on behalf of the first beast, he DECEIVED the inhabitants of the earth. He ordered them to set up an IMAGE [Greek = resemblance] in honor of the beast who was wounded by the sword and yet lived. He was given power to give breath to the IMAGE [Greek = resemblance] of the first beast, so that it could speak and cause all who refused to worship the IMAGE [Greek = resemblance] to be killed." (Rev 13:13-15)

** IMPORTANT: The Greek meaning of the word "image" [eikon] is - statute; likeness; representation; resemblance; image.



** The DECEPTION will come from "miraculous signs" associated with the "IMAGE", that is, the likeness, representation; resemblance; image of the Antichrist so that it has BREATH and can SPEAK. Again, that can now be accomplished in 2020 with HOLOGRAMS. [See "Demo: The magic of AI neural TTS and holograms at Microsoft Inspire 2019" on youtube.com] Hologram technology, etc. could be the perfect fit with the coming of the Antichrist [the man of sin or lawless one] in accordance with the work of Satan and LYING wonders:

"The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with the work of Satan displayed in all kinds of COUNTERFEIT MIRACLES, SIGNS AND WONDERS, and in every sort of evil that DECEIVES those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved." (2 Thess. 2:9,10)

The people who receive the mark of the beast will be DECEIVED by "miraculous signs:"

"But the beast was captured, and with him the false prophet who had performed the miraculous signs on his behalf. WITH THESE SIGNS HE HAD DELUDED those who had received the mark of the beast and worshiped his image. The two of them were thrown alive into the fiery lake of burning sulfur." (Rev 19:20)

The saints who make it to heaven are those who choose "beheading" over the mark of the beast:

"...And I saw the souls of those who had been BEHEADED because of their testimony for Jesus and because of the word of God. They had NOT worshiped the beast or his image and had NOT received his mark on their foreheads or their hands. They came to life and reigned with Christ a thousand years." (Rev 20:4)

Do NOT receive the mark of the beast or you will be eternally lost:

"A third angel followed them and said in a loud voice: 'If anyone worships the beast and his image and receives his mark on the forehead or on the hand, he, too, will drink of the wine of God's fury, which has been poured full strength into the cup of his wrath. He will be tormented with burning sulfur in the presence of the holy angels and of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment rises for ever and ever. There is no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and his image, or for anyone who receives the mark of his name.' This calls for PATIENT ENDURANCE ON THE PART OF THE SAINTS who obey God's commandments and REMAIN FAITHFUL TO JESUS." (Rev 14:9-12)

[FYI: The numeric value of the name BILL GATES III (all caps) in ASCII is 666; the term "corona" as in corona virus has 6 letters and the numeric value of it is 66 using the English alphabet of a=1, b=2, c=3, etc. thereby yielding three 6s (666); the last 6 digits of the Microsoft patent ID2020 is 060606.]

SOURCE Evangelical Outreach