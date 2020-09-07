Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 7-11, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 7, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Rhonda Robinson of Lynville, Tennessee to Nite Line to discuss her book, FreeFall: Holding Onto Faith When The Unthinkable Strikes. Tonight Rhonda reveals what it is like to lose a child and opens up about her grieving process. Tim Montgomery Band of McDonough, Georgia returns to Nite Line to minister in music throughout the evening.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020: Tonight Annie Broughton welcomes Alexys Wolf of Lexington, South Carolina for an in-depth discussion on her latest book, The War: The Flesh Vs. The Spirit. Sandy Renner of Lexington, South Carolina shares how she helps others achieve inner healing through her deliverance ministry. This program features music by Maranto.

Wednesday, September 9, 2020: Pastor George Moore welcomes Southern Brass for an evening of music and ministry.

Thursday, September 10, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka present Youth Worship Night at Hope Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Friday, September 11, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome The Pethtels from Penrose, North Carolina for a night of music and ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.