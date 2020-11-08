Religious

Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast to Occur

WASHINGTON -- Government and church leaders and people of faith will convene on Saturday January 23, 2021 for the eighth "Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast" in the heart of America, Washington, DC. Hostess, Rev. Merrie Turner stated, "the LORD is shouldering the Nation and the Government is upon His shoulder, according to Isaiah 9:6. It's always an honor to pray for the 'Office of the Presidency' and for mercy, healing and revival of the Nation. We are grateful for the recovery of President Trump and the First Family and protection of the Whitehouse Cabinet."

We urge every Christian to seek God's will and His wisdom on how to vote. America needs candidates who will navigate the nation forward on a true course of preservation, which was clearly intended by the Pilgrims who settled at Plymouth and established the Mayflower Compact on November 11, 1620. God has set life & prosperity and death & destruction before the nation; therefore now is our time to choose life.

(Deut. 30:19)

An evening inaugural prayer crusade is also being planned for the Goodwill of the Nation. "Blessed is the Nation whose God is the Lord." Psalm 33:12

For Information Contact:

E Mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.presidentialinauguralprayer.org

Call 540 581 5562

Tickets: Gold, Silver and Bronze Seats are available on the website at www.Presidentialinauguralprayer.org