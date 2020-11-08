Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 9-13, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 9, 2020: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter to promote Love Him Love Them and Feed The Hunger’s upcoming packathon, an event where participants prepare Thanksgiving meals that will go to families in need. This program features music from The Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020: Dave Walton welcomes Leah Jordan Meahl, a North Greenville graduate who wrote a devotional entitled Pebbles: 31 Days of Faith-Enriching Parables. Tonight Leah shares the inspiration behind this book and how it provides reflection questions and scripture verses for each modern-day parable in this devotional. Apostle Deborah Chiles promotes “Elijah Call 2020,” a prayer call for 100 men to gather in prayer. Ben McGalliard ministers in music on tonight’s program and discusses his new CD.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor George Moore hosts a Veterans Day program and welcomes Pastor Micheal Blankenship, Aaron Curry, and Dwayne Clayton to share their experiences serving our country. Allen Pruitt discusses an upcoming benefit concert to help a friend in need of a double lung transplant. First 2 Last from Spartanburg, South Carolina ministers in song tonight.

Thursday, November 12, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Tracy Stewart of Destiny Praise Center on Nite Line tonight. Candy McVicar, co-author of Holding On To Love After You’ve Lost A Baby: The 5 Love Languages for Grieving Parents, provides insight into healing from child loss and shares her own experience of grieving a stillborn child. This program features music from Mary Sloan.

Friday, November 13, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Crossfire Ministries to share their vision for this coming year. Randy Shepherd and Jamie Johnson founded this sports evangelistic ministry in 1993, sharing The Word of God and The Gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. They discuss seeing 21,300 professions of faith and 1,490 people recommit to The Lord.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

