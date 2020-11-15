Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 16-20, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 16, 2020: Tonight Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Deborah Smith of Greenville, South Carolina to share her testimony of salvation, surviving abuse, and miraculous healing. This program features music from The Tim Montgomery Band of McDonough, Georgia.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn hosts a program that addresses difficult circumstances during the holidays. Kris Swiatocho of The Singles Network and Pastor Freddy Johnson of North Point Community Church in Columbia, South Carolina provide insight of what it is like to be single during the holiday season and share advice on being single during this time. Dolly Lynn, a chaplain at Praise Cathedral in Greer, South Carolina and former producer of Nite Line, discusses grieving during the holidays and how to cope with the loss of a loved one. Anita Faye sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020: Tonight on Nite Line Annie Broughton welcomes Major Andrew Kelly and Becky Pearson from The Salvation Army to share how this ministry helps people in need. This program features music by The Joylites.

Thursday, November 19, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Steve Knight from Easley Church of God. Thomas and Sheila Sloan of Awesome Presence minister in music tonight on Nite Line.

Friday, November 20, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall are getting ready for Thanksgiving tonight on Nite Line as they welcome Big Dave from Big Dave’s BBQ to share some recipes. Big Dave also discusses his foundation, and Gwen Hall sings throughout the program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

