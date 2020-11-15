Religious

Australian Prayer Leaders - Calling for Global Day of Prayer, Fasting & Repentance for USA 11 November 2020

UNANDERRA, Australia -- Australian Prayer leaders from the Canberra Declaration are calling for a Global Day of Prayer & Fasting on Wednesday 11 November 2020 for the USA. Australia and the nations of the world will pray for USA to return to its historic Christian foundations. This date marks the 400 Year celebration of the Pilgrim Fathers' first landing on American soil at the site of "Provincetown" and the signing of the Mayflower Compact which reads as follows.

In the name of God, Amen. We, whose names are underwritten... Having undertaken, for the Glory of God, and advancements of the Christian faith, and the honor of our King and Country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the Northern parts of Virginia; do by these presents, solemnly and mutually, in the presence of God, and one another; covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic; for our better ordering, and preservation... unto which we promise all due submission and obedience.



In witness whereof we have hereunto subscribed our names at Cape Cod the 11th of November, in the year of the reign of our Sovereign Lord King James, of England, France, and Ireland, the eighteenth, and of Scotland the fifty-fourth, 1620.

Warwick Marsh from the Canberra Declaration in Australia was inspired by John Robb, the Chairman of the International Prayer Council, based in New Mexico, USA. John was sharing about the many inspiring prayer initiatives currently happening in the USA.



One of those exciting prayer initiatives is the call for Prayer, Fasting & Repentance on the 11 November 2020 called: 11-11 JESUS One Hour, One Day, One Explosive Moment in Time. Watch the video here.



To quote from the website, "Call America to a fast. There must be repentance and there must be unity. America must repent like Nineveh, or America will cease to exist... The world will be watching, and they will see that I AM who I say I am and how I respond to the cries of my children."



Of course the backdrop for this prayer call is the so-called "stolen presidential election." Many commentators are questioning the 4AM Biden voter dump. Even now the Pennsylvania case is before the Supreme Court. Our focus for our prayers is not primarily the election (although we encourage prayer for the same, and prayer for justice to be done and the truth to be exposed) but our main prayer is that the USA return to its historic Christian foundations as laid out by the Pilgrim Fathers 400 years ago at Cape Cod on 11 November 1620.



We are asking that this Wednesday, 11 November 2020 be observed as a Global Day of Prayer, Fasting & Repentance for the USA.