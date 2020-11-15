Religious

Mobilizing A Prayer Army

Integral to the survival of this Republic is the integrity of its voting process. People are entitled to the confidence that their votes will not be cancelled by fraudulent votes. While we work to this end in this election, we must petition God. Please consider the following message sent from our friend and former Presidential candidate Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann.

In the aftermath of the election, what is going on in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada is nothing short of wicked. [Update: Just today Trump has moved within 1 point in Arizona.] Our prayers are availing much! It is now up to the Body of Christ to step up.

WHAT IF we mobilize a mighty intercessory prayer army to storm the gates of heaven on behalf of the voters of these states?

If God has chosen to pronounce judgment on our nation and let it fall under the weight of its own wicked devices, then so be it. I can rest in Him knowing that I left it all on the battlefield.

The prayer strategy is simple. Join us in praying through the prayer petitions below. Then, forward this email to at least 10 friends who are prayerfully concerned about this nation and the integrity of our electoral system. The original distribution was to 20 prayer warriors. In only 6 generations of forwarding this letter, it has the potential to reach 20 million prayer warriors!

And this is the confidence we have toward Him, that if we seek anything according to His will, He hears us. (1 John 5:4)

Will you join us in praying over these 5 STRATEGIC PRAYER POINTS and forwarding this email to other people who are prayerful concerned about our nation?

PRAYER POINT ONE: Expose and hold accountable those who practice the seven things God hates and He says are detestable to Him: According to Proverbs 6:16-17, There are six things the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to Him:

1. haughty eyes 2. a lying tongue 3. hands that shed innocent blood 4. a heart that devises wicked plans 5. feet that are quick to rush into evil 6. a false witness who pours out lies 7. a person who stirs up conflict in the community.

Heavenly Father, we humbly ask that in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada, please silence every lying tongue and convict the hearts of those who devise wicked plans intended to invalidate and nullify the expressed will of the voters. Stop those who would be quick to rush into evil. Expose and silence every false witness who utters lies and operates in deceit. Thwart the efforts of every person who attempts to stir conflict within their community."

PRAYER POINT TWO: Expose all wickedness intended to steal, kill and destroy the electoral process in these battleground states.

Heavenly Father, we humbly ask that in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada that you "reveal deep and hidden things. You know what lies in darkness. Light dwells with You.” (Daniel 2:22) Please bring to light and expose every lie, deceit, deception, misrepresentation and illegal act intended to “steal, kill and destroy" the electoral process and the expressed will of the citizens and these states. (John 10:10).

PRAYER POINT THREE: Frustrate those who seek to steal, kill, and destroy electoral integrity and authentic, accurate vote counts in these battleground states.

Heavenly Father, please “Frustrate the plotting of the shrewd so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise or attain success." May no weapon formed intended to steal, kill and destroy the authentic, accurate vote count and expressed will of the people in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada be allowed to prosper." (Isaiah 54:17).

PRAYER POINT FOUR: Frustrate and thwart the plans of those who attempt to sabotage the state’s election laws and subvert the expressed will of the people.

Heavenly Father, please “Capture the wise by their own shrewdness and quickly thwart the advice of the cunning” (Job 5:12) whose intention is to sabotage and subvert state and federal election law and the expressed will of the people in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada. "Hold them guilty O LORD, by their own devices let them fall.” (Psalm 5:10)

PRAYER POINT FIVE: Psalm 5 for protection and favor for President Trump:

Heavenly Father, please “Give ear to President Trump’s words, O LORD, consider President Trump’s groaning. Heed the sound of his cry for help, His King and His God. For to You does he pray. In the morning O LORD, you will hear his voice; in the morning he will order his prayer to you and eagerly watch. For you are not a God who takes pleasure in wickedness; no evil dwells with You. The boastful shall not stand in Thy sight. You hate all who do iniquity. Destroy those who speak falsehood. You abhor the man of bloodshed and deceit. But as for President Trump, by Your abundant lovingkindness, he will enter Your house. At your holy temple he will bow in reverence for you. Lord, please lead President Trump in Your righteousness because of his foes. Make his way straight before him. There is nothing reliable in what they say; their throat is an open grave; they flatter with their tongue. Hold them guilty, O God, by their own devices let them fall! In the multitude of their transgressions thrust them out for they are rebellious against You. But let President Trump take refuge in You and be glad. Let him ever sing for joy. May you shelter him. May he who loves Your name exult in You. Bless President Trump, O LORD. Surround him with favor as with a shield.

Heavenly Father, please give supernatural wisdom, strength and discernment to the President and his advisors regarding how to navigate the road ahead.

In the Mighty Name of Jesus! Amen.