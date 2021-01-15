Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 18-22, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 18, 2021: Nite Line honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. tonight as Annie Broughton welcomes Jeremy and Onisha Goldsmith and Minister Audra Williams for an in-depth discussion on Joseph’s dream and the importance of remembering your dream. This program also features the music of Rob Williams.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Don Harkins and Dr. Marshall Williams to discuss their new book, Gettin’ Ready for Heaven: Preparing For Eternity. Evie Harkins and Court Heath sing on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Pastor George Moore welcomes Jan and Don Dial as they reveal how The Lord led them to start a family ranch after they lost their daughter in a car accident four years ago. Ministering in music on tonight’s program is Jessica Duckett.

Thursday, January 21, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastors Tony & Lashea Colson from Icon Church in Columbia, South Carolina. Actor T.C. Stallings discusses his role as a war veteran who struggles with his faith in the upcoming Christian film, My Brother’s Keeper.

Friday, January 22, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome guests for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

