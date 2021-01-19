Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 25-29, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 25, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor George Moore welcomes Evangelist Zac Linton, the founder of Overflow Ministries, to share his testimony, discuss his calling to be an evangelist, and offer advice on how to grow in sharing your faith with others. David Riffel, the author of Mentoring Warriors: Coming Alongside Men 18-30 Years Old, provides insight on how to mentor young men and better understand the challenges they face today. This program features the music of Micheal and Shawny Wright Davidson.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Pastor Keith Kelly hosts a Nite Line filled with great testimonies, inspirational music, and ministry.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021: Dave Walton is joined by guests who share how The Lord has made a difference in their lives.

Thursday, January 28, 2021: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome guests to share their testimonies and minister in music.

Friday, January 29, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.