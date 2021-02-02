Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 1-5, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 1, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Dr. Sam Kojoglanian of Beacon of Hearts Ministries, Inc. in Santa Clarita, California for an in-depth discussion on end times. Kevin Goos, the author of Dry Bones: Redeeming Your Past, shares his journey of healing and redemption. This program features the music of Purpose Quartet.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Bruce Sullivan of Zion Assembly Church of God in West Pelzer, South Carolina back to Nite Line tonight. Joshua Hawkins sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Join Pastor George Moore as he welcomes Pastor Benton Thompson III to discuss his latest book, Divinely Dysfunctional: Unique on Purpose, Pastor Thompson reveals how our dysfunctions prepare us for our destinies, citing examples of how The Lord used Biblical characters for a divine purpose. Singing tonight is Bonita Burney Simmons.

Thursday, February 4, 2021: It’s Ladies’ Night tonight on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome guests for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, February 5, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they host a Valentine’s program on Nite Line. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Gwen and Wade share the story of how The Lord brought them together.

