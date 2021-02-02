Religious

D. James Kennedy Ministries Launches 'I'm With Franklin!' Petition to Defend Franklin Graham Against Left-wing Attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- D. James Kennedy Ministries (DJKM) is mounting an "I'm With Franklin!" signature campaign to counter a left-wing group's attack aimed at removing Graham as President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse.

The I'm With Franklin! open letter is located at DJKM.org where visitors may sign it in support of Graham.

Faithful America—a group originally founded by the National Council of Churches and funded in the past by George Soros—is petitioning for Graham's removal over an online post in which he said he tends to believe Donald Trump's claim there was fraud in the 2020 election.

"This is just one more stunning display of the left's bitter intolerance and its self-righteous determination to banish Biblically faithful voices from America's public square," said Frank Wright, Ph.D., CEO and President of DJKM.

Wright added:

"Franklin Graham is an international evangelist and a renowned humanitarian whose organization, Samaritan's Purse, delivers aid across the world to people in need. He is also an outspoken defender of Biblical moral values at a time when the left is determined to purge competing voices from American public life.

"That is why D. James Kennedy Ministries is collecting signatures on our I'm With Franklin! open letter for delivery to our friends at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse.

"We want him, as well as the boards of BGEA and Samaritan's Purse to know that faithful believers in Jesus Christ love Franklin and stand with him."

