Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 2-6, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 2, 2021: Pastors George and Jatana Moore welcome Evangelist Janna Allen of Central, South Carolina for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Janna shares her call to ministry as well as her experiences as an evangelist.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Travis Smith of Inman, South Carolina to discuss his involvement with prison ministry. Travis also ministers in music tonight on Nite Line.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Dr. Marcus Gill to discuss his latest book, I See More Love. Tonight Dr. Gill examines agape love, sharing what The Bible says about love and the importance of demonstrating that love to one another. Tonight’s program features singing from Psalmist Raine.

Thursday, August 5, 2021: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Ladies’ Night as they welcome Tammie Southerland of Front Line Fire Ministries, Katie Best from Take Heart Church, and Madison Brinson, the Youth and Adult Pastor at Outreach Church

Friday, August 6, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Jim and Margaret Rainey to share a testimony of healing on Nite Line. Catlin Tierce ministers in music on tonight’s program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.