Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 9-13, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 9, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Charlotte Thomason to discuss her memoir, What Kind of Love Is This? Finding God In The Darkness, exploring her journey through sexual abuse as a child. Pastor Tammy Wilson, the author of I Want Out: My Life and The Word – God Working To Fulfill His Purpose, reveals how a relationship with Christ led her out of a period of darkness. This program features music from J. Windsor.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Brent Lollis to share Biblical teaching on Nite Line. Chrystal Martinez plays the flute and Scott Lusk sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes One Lev, a music group from Israel, to discuss their ministry and experience sharing their faith in The Middle East.

Thursday, August 12, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastors Andrew and Jaime Sharp of Hope Church Greenville. Pastor Andrew ministers in the 9:00 hour, and Rachel Morris sings on tonight’s program.

Friday, August 13, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Matthew and Michelle Coleman back to Nite Line to discuss The Dream Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Jayme Bryan, the praise and worship leader of The Dream Center, ministers in music tonight.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.