Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 16-20, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 16, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Donna Grisham to discuss her memoir, Journeys of Choice: There Is Hope In The Midst of Unplanned Pregnancy. Tonight Donna shares how The Lord healed her after she had been raped and had an abortion at the age of 16. Apostle Patrick L. Garrett, the author of Because of My Yes!, reveals how his book offers hope for those who find themselves in a dark place. Elder Karen Higgins Garrett sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021: Pastors Benny Littlejohn and Keith Kelly host Nite Line and minister to the audience. Tonight’s topic is growing old gracefully. This program features the music of Handfuls of Purpose from His Vineyard in Greer, South Carolina.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021: Join Pastor Keith Kelly as he welcomes Greg Brooks, the author of Brooks Running. Tonight Greg shares his experiences of overcoming an alcohol addiction, becoming a marathon runner, and recovering from a stroke. Ministering in music tonight is Soul Harvest.

Thursday, August 19, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastors Andrew and Jaime Sharp of Hope Church Greenville. Pastor Andrew ministers in the 9:00 hour, and Rachel Morris sings on tonight’s program.

Friday, August 20, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Randy Shepherd and Jamie Johnson to discuss Crossfire Ministries, a sports evangelistic ministry. Heather Smith ministers in music throughout the evening.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.