Religious

Faith-Based Documentary 'ENDS OF THE EARTH' Comes to Movie Theaters Nationwide for a Two-Night Only Cinematic Event on October 18 and 21



NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Aug. 10, 2021 -- From Change Media and Mission Aviation Fellowship, the inspirational documentary ENDS OF THE EARTH will debut in movie theaters nationwide for two nights this October. The film weaves together past and present stories about the incredible lengths pilots, missionaries and local believers go to in order to bring the love of Jesus to isolated communities.

Watch the trailer for ENDS OF THE EARTH here.

Fathom Events and Collide Media Group partner to present this unique event in U.S. cinemas on Monday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both days). The film will also be released to churches the same day as the theatrical release through Fathom's Faith Content Network. Audiences in both cinema and churches will get to experience an exclusive panel discussion featuring members of Mission Aviation Fellowship following the event.

A documentary exploring faith, passion and how hope emerges from tragedy, ENDS OF THE EARTH weaves together true stories of MAF pilots — past and present — who strive with missionaries and local believers to take the gospel to the most remote places on earth. The film will also feature Pastor David Platt, Founder of Radical which trains and equips churches and followers of Christ to spread the Gospel across the globe.

"We believe that every follower of Christ should have a passion for missions," said Mission Aviation Fellowship President and CEO David Holsten. "Some will be called to go, others will be called to use their gifts to support, and all are called to pray that people will accept the life-changing salvation that comes through Jesus Christ"

"We are excited about the next generation of men and women at Moody ready to fulfill their purpose and calling," said President of Moody Bible Institute, Dr. Mark Jobe. "And, we are praying fervently that the Lord uses this powerful film to inspire some of them as mission aviators to proclaim the gospel to the ends of the earth! Moody looks forward to building our strong partnership with MAF in our efforts to make the gospel available to every person."

"This is an important film that will challenge and inspire audiences," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt added. "Fathom is thrilled to be partnering with Collide again to give this documentary a nationwide platform and to expand our inspirational and documentary offerings to cinema audiences."

Tickets for ENDS OF THE EARTH can be purchased online by visiting fathomevents.com/events/Ends-of-the-Earth or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theaters will be available on the Fathom Events website.

For artwork/photos related to ENDS OF THE EARTH visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Collide Media Group

Collide Media Group is a marketing agency specializing in brand development, campaign management, and strategic partnerships. Our vision is to share the love story of God with the world by maximizing the missional impact of media through ministry. For more information, visit www.collidemediagroup.com.

About Change Media

Change Media is a craft media agency that specializes in brand activation through original storytelling. For more information, visit www.change.media.

About Mission Aviation Fellowship

Mission Aviation Fellowship brings help, hope, and healing to people living in remote places around the world. MAF's global fleet of small aircraft makes it possible for doctors, aid- workers, churches, missionaries, and other organizations to reach isolated people so they can be changed by the love of Jesus Christ. For more information, visit www.maf.org.

--------------------------

SOURCE Fathom Events