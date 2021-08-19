Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 23-27, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 23, 2021: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Pastor Adam McCauley from Clothed with Power Ministries in Greenville, South Carolina. Tonight Pastor McCauley discusses his ministry and how to effectively share The Gospel with others. This program features music by Christopher Simms.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastors Terry and Beth Bailey of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church to discuss their recent prayer journey across the United States. Tonight’s music guest is Andy Davis.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Jay Schabacker for an in-depth discussion about Exodus tonight on Nite Line. Jay provides insight from his latest book, Did the Hebrew Exodus Truly Happen?, and examines the key points in this book of The Bible. Ministering in music tonight is The Positive Cowboy.

Thursday, August 26, 2021: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Karyl Gaehring of God Invasion, Pastor Jeremy Havlin of Renovation Church, and Joseph Cheetham from One Prayer. Actor T.C. Stallings discusses his role as a war veteran who struggles with his faith in the upcoming Christian film, My Brother’s Keeper. Singing on tonight’s program is Lindsay Huggins.

Friday, August 27, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Christian Actor Randall Franks who is best known for playing Officer Randy Goode on the television show “In The Heat of The Night.” Ryan Stinson joins Randall to discuss winning the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship which is awarded to musicians dedicated to traditional Appalachian music. Randall Franks and Ryan Stinson also bless viewers with their music.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.