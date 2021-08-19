Religious

Graham Launches Route 66 God Loves You Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Franklin Graham is going through the heart of America to offer people a message of God's love. He is holding an evening of music and hope in eight cities along historic Route 66, and he's kicking off the opening night in Joliet.

"I think this is where the strength of our country lies, and I'm coming to remind people that God loves them," said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. "There are a lot of people who are afraid. People have lost their jobs. Many people have been sick and loved ones have died. I just want people to know that God hasn't forgotten them."

On Sept. 19, Graham will launch the Route 66 God Loves You Tour in Joliet. The festive, family-friendly event is free and everyone is invited to attend. It begins at 4 p.m. at the Chicagoland Speedway.

"Throughout Joliet, many people are struggling with broken relationships, addiction, fear, and desperation," said Eric Posteluk, pastor of Mosaic Community Church. "The God Loves You Tour is coming to Joliet to share the good news that Jesus Christ can bring hope and healing to all of our brokenness. This is the simple message that Joliet needs to hear--God loves you."

Following the opening night in Joliet, the tour will continue across the U.S. with stops in St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Amarillo, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Flagstaff, Arizona; and San Bernardino, California.

One of the most influential bands in Christian music history, Newsboys, are joining the tour, and they will perform live at each event. Newsboys have had 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations and two American Music Award nominations. "I first joined Billy Graham 27 years ago to perform at an evangelistic event in Cleveland, Ohio," said Michael Tait, Newsboys lead singer. "It was the beginning of a friendship with the Graham family that has lasted to this day."

Marcos Witt is also performing live on the tour. He's one of the most iconic Spanish-speaking Christian music artists in the world, and he has received five Latin Grammys and two Billboard awards. Award-winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian has performed at Billy Graham and Franklin Graham's evangelistic events for more than 45 years, and he will also be joining the tour.

Franklin Graham's tour across the U.S. made headlines in 2016 when he visited all 50 state capitals to invite people to make a decision for Jesus Christ that would impact their lives for eternity. More than half a million people have attended these tours that Graham has continued in Tennessee, Texas, California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast, North Carolina and Florida.

To learn more about the Route 66 God Loves You Tour, visit GodLovesYouTour.com.

DATES AND LOCATIONS FOR ROUTE 66 GOD LOVES YOU TOUR

Joliet, Illinois (Sept. 19)

St. Louis, Missouri (Sept. 21)

Springfield, Missouri (Sept. 23)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Sept. 25)

Amarillo, Texas (Sept. 26)

Albuquerque, New Mexico (Sept. 28)

Flagstaff, Arizona (Sept. 30)

San Bernardino, California (Oct. 2)

