Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 30 - September 3, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 30, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Dr. James Dunn for an in-depth discussion on common misconceptions in The Bible and the importance of knowing scripture. This program features music from Purpose Quartet.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Dr. Bill Means, the author of Realms Beyond The Gate: 7 Principles That Govern God’s Kingdom. Dr. Means discusses the principles that govern God’s kingdom and shares the importance of covenant. Surrendered ministers in music on this program.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021: Annie T. Broughton is joined by Dr. Marcus Gill to discuss his latest book, The Glory to Prosper: Understanding Your Right To Receive and Live With Limitless Favor. Donnette Robinson sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, September 2, 2021: It’s Ladies’ Night tonight on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Rachel Wilson, Bernadette Davis, and Latasha Riddick.

Friday, September 3, 2021: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for an encore presentation of a Hollywild special on Nite Line. Gwen and Wade Hall welcome David Meeks, the owner of Hollywild Animal Park, as he brings an antelope, deer, and baby bear cub to the studio. This program also features singing from The Pethtels.

