Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 6-10, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 6, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Shelia Johnson to share testimonies of healing and deliverance from drug and alcohol abuse. Terry Trotter, the author of Financial Principles: Hidden Treasure, explores what scripture says about money and offers some advice from his book about managing money. This program features the music of Eddie and Sherry Richards.

Tuesday, September 7, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Phil Bell, the author of The Family Ministry Playbook of Partnering With Parents. Tonight Phil shares how churches can partner with parents in the moral and spiritual development of children. This program features music from The Lore Family.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021: Bishop Getties Jackson welcomes Juan Santiago to reveal how the passing of his son tested his faith. David McShaw, Jeffrey Lumpkins, and Pastor Troy Calloway, Sr. share testimonies of healing from Covid-19. Jared White ministers in music on this program.

Thursday, September 9, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jenimar Pendleton of Watermarked Ministries. Kevin Malone shares how The Lord miraculously healed his son from a drug overdose. Kevin also discusses The Shawn Miracle, a twenty-minute documentary based on his son’s story. This program features the music of Hannah Holloway.

Friday, September 10, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Jim and Margaret Rainey to share a testimony of healing on Nite Line. Catlin Tierce ministers in music on tonight’s program.

