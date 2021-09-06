Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 13-17, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 13, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Scott Daniels and Michael Basmajian to share stories of ministering to others at a local jockey lot. Ministering in music tonight is Michael Basmajian.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Thomas and Donna Cole of Pure Heart Ministries International to share how their ministry brings healing to the emotionally wounded. Thomas and Donna also share their experiences teaching, ministering, and counseling those in need. This program features music from Chris Rose.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Pastor Asa Dockery of World Harvest Church North in Blairsville, Georgia back to Nite Line. Tonight Pastor Dockery shares how The Lord has blessed his church, promotes an upcoming women’s conference, and ministers about how to face your fears. The Mattingly Family sings on this program.

Thursday, September 16, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Brittany Baughman for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line. Angie Primm discusses her new book, So...You Say You Want To Sing: Memoirs of a Background Vocalist.

Friday, September 17, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome guests to share testimonies and minister to the audience tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.