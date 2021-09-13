Religious

Minister Files Federal Lawsuit After Being Denied the Right to Hold Prayer Vigil on the Grounds of the U.S. Capitol for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, applied for a permit to hold a: "Prayer vigil and remembrance for all those who perished on 9/11 and to pray for God's protection over America."

That permit application was denied by the U.S. Capitol Police because Rev. Mahoney was told the grounds around the Capitol are "restricted" and the permit would not be processed.

However, the grounds around the United States Capitol are not restricted. Business is going on as usual at the Capitol. Thousands of visitors walk across the grounds of the Capitol every week and recently Congressman Bush was allowed by the U.S. Capitol Police to camp out on the steps of the Capitol for several days and hold a major demonstration to protest evictions.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, CEO of the Center for American Liberty who is representing Rev. Mahoney states;

"Denying a minister and faithful parishioners the ability to pray outside the U.S. Capitol in the memory of the 9/11 tragedy is unfathomable while Congresswoman Cori Bush and others are allowed to protest at the exact same location."

Below is a link which contains the stamped complaint;

https://www.dhillonlaw.com/lawsuits/rev-mahoney-v-capitol-police/

The case is Mahoney v. U.S. Capitol Police Board and it is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, comments;

"In response to this outrageous violation of the First Amendment and free speech, I have filed a federal lawsuit which will be heard this week. Could anyone have ever dreamed we would see the day where a peaceful prayer gathering would be banned from the grounds of the U.S. Capitol?

"The First Amendment ensures every American the right to peacefully express their views in the public square free from government intimidation, harassment or favoritism. Sadly, that is not happening at the U.S. Capitol.

"Let's be clear, as of today, the United States Capitol Building is no longer 'The People's House,' but rather its is a place where the First Amendment is being trampled. For if free speech can be denied at the Capitol, than First Amendment rights are in danger in every community across America."

