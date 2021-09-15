Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 20-24, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 20, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Rev. Jamie Murphy, and Dr. Jeff Craddock to reveal how the ministry, Men By Design, encourages men to become better husbands, fathers, and church members. Pastor Brad Goodale shares how C4 Ministries provides training to churches, pastors, and organizations to build up the body of Christ. This program features the music of Ken Turner.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Dave Crooks, Pastor Robert Dismukes, and Ben Dismukes to discuss the ministry of Evans Training Center. Tonight they share how this eight-month faith-based program helps men overcome drug and alcohol addiction. Tim Hill sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk present a Bible study tonight on Nite Line. Stasea Morris ministers in song on this program.

Thursday, September 23, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Zachary and Bayleigh Holder to talk about Youth With A Mission Ministries. Actor and Director Jason Mac discusses his new film, A Father’s Legacy, a story about a man on the run after committing an armed robbery who is in search of the father he never knew.

Friday, September 24, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Deborah Ross for an evening of music and ministry. This program features music by Rachael Mann.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.