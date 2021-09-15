Religious

The Presidential Prayer Team Kicks Off National Week of Prayer and Renewal

SCOTTSDALE, Az. -- Twenty years of The Presidential Prayer Team's daily calling of Americans to pray will culminate on Saturday, September 18.

The prayer team was born out of the urgency the nation experienced on September 11, 2001. As part of recognizing the work of the ministry and God's faithfulness, they launched the 2021 National Week of Prayer and Renewal (www.pray.team/prayerweek) on the anniversary of 9/11. Each day of this week of prayer has its own prayer focus. It began on 9/11 by calling for prayer and recognition for all first responders. Members of the prayer team across the nation submitted names of friends and families who serve to be included in the prayers of thousands of others.

The week's prayer focus differs each day. The schedule for prayer is:

September 11 – First Responders

September 12 – Military and Veterans

September 13 – the Nation's executive and Judicial Branches

September 14 – The Legislative Branch and state leaders

September 15 – The nation's religious freedoms

September 16 – Churches and church leaders

September 17 – The country's future generations

September 18 – For one another and all praying Americans.

The prayer team's opportunities and resources for prayer are available to all PRAYING AMERICANS. Visit www.presidentialprayerteam.org to get started.

-------------------------

About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The ministry is a registered 501 (c)(3) with a 4-star ranking from Charity Navigator and accreditation from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Presidential Prayer Team proudly maintains memberships in both Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters.

To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.presidentialprayerteam.org.