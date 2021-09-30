Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 27 - October 1, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 27, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Pastor David Twyman from Strong Tower Christian Center in Snellville, Georgia. Tonight Pastor Twyman shares how he ministers to those who need deliverance in their mind, spirit, and soul.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes representatives from Operation Christmas Child to share how this ministry gathers shoeboxes full of presents to give to children in need around the world. Cathy Huffman, Paul White, and Pastor Paul Turner discuss their involvement with this ministry and how viewers can lend a helping hand. Hermann Finch reveals what it was like to be a recipient of a shoebox from Operation Christmas Child when he was a ten-year-old growing up in Zimbabwe. This program will feature music from Tapestry Praise Team.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021: Annie Broughton is joined by Kim Zember as she discusses her memoir, Restless Heart: My Struggle with Life and Sexuality, and reveals her journey of being delivered from a homosexual lifestyle. In the 9:00 hour Kim also shares her recipe for delicious breakfast pizza. Ministering in music tonight is Isaiah Haygood.

Thursday, September 30, 2021: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they present their favorite music from Thursday nights of Nite Line.

Friday, October 1, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Jim and Margaret Rainey to share a testimony of healing on Nite Line. Catlin Tierce ministers in music on tonight’s program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.