Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 4-8, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 4, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Joel Malick, one of the authors of Afterwork: An Honest Discussion about the Retirement Lie and How to Live a Future Worthy of Dreams. Stephen Arterburn discusses his new devotional, 100 Days to Freedom from Fear and Anxiety. Ministering in music tonight is Javis Mays.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Keith Kelly hears one woman’s story of surviving a stroke at the age of twenty-two as Heather Rendulic discusses her memoir, Head Strong Through Life, Love and Brain Surgery. Andrea Holman, the author of I Quit The Family, shares about the importance of leaving a legacy for your children. Tonight’s program features the music of Andrea Holman.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Regina Duvall to discuss her latest book, Journal of Affirmations. Elaine Mitchell Jones sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, October 7, 2021: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Tammie Southerland from Front Line Fire Ministries, Katie Best of Take Heart Church, and Madison Brinson, the youth and adult pastor at Outreach Church.

Friday, October 8, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Randy Shepherd and Jamie Johnson to discuss Crossfire Ministries, a sports evangelistic ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.