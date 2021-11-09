Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 15-19, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 15, 2021: Pastor George Moore welcomes Tamara Gunn, the author of Waltzing With God In The Gardens of Our Hearts, to discuss the greatest healing that has happened in her life. Tamara also shares about her quilt-making ministry, Stitches ‘n Love. This program features music from Soul Harvest.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021: Benny Littlejohn welcomes Don Harkins, Dr. Marshall Williams, and Judy Edwards to share their testimonies and discuss their new book, Come Follow Me. Tonight’s guests also provide details of Textile Heritage Park and show pictures of Judy’s art ministry. Court Heath, Tammy Halterman, and Evie Harkins sing on this program.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Benji Evans, the author of Back From Death’s Doorstep: A Story of Faith and Overcoming The Odds, to share how a near-death experience transformed his life. Dr. Gregg Jantz discusses his latest book, When A Loved One Is Addicted: How to Offer Hope and Help. Tonight’s music guest is The Melodyaires.

Thursday, November 18, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastors Zach and Madison Brinson of Outreach Church and Pastor Sherry Damron to a night of ministry tonight on Nite Line.

Friday, November 19, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary tonight on Nite Line. Tune in as they share pictures from their wedding day and discuss their time in ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

