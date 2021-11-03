Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 8-12, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Monday, November 8, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Pastor Marcus Gill to discuss his latest book, The Glory to Prosper: Understanding Your Right to Receive. Ministering in music tonight is Rob Williams.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Michael Coward to minister to the audience tonight. This program features the music of Joshua Hawkins.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021: Dave Walton is joined by Apostle Steven Brooks as he provides insight from his latest book, Supernatural Fragrance: Following The Perfume of His Virtue. Michael L. McCants discusses his new book, Prayer Intensive: Press Into Power.

Thursday, November 11, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Ken and Dee Lindsey of A Grace To Grow Ministry to share how their ministry offers counseling for individuals, marriages, and families.

Friday, November 12, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall host a Veterans Day special tonight on Nite Line. Pastor Scott Rogers and Lynn McKinney discuss Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry. This program features patriotic music from Anita and Luis Diaz.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.