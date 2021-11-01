Religious

There is No 'Functioning' First Amendment in Washington, D.C. as Long as the US Capitol Continues to Prohibit Peaceful Free Speech Activities on the Capitol Grounds

WASHINGTON -- The US Capitol Police are still denying all permits for peaceful First Amendment events on the grounds surrounding the US Capitol.

Over the past several months, Rev. Patrick Mahoney has been prohibited from conducting a Good Friday Service, National Day of Prayer Gathering, 4th of July Prayer Service, and a 20th Anniversary Remembrance and Prayer Vigil for 9/11.

In Rev. Mahoney's denied 9/11 permit, he requested to hold a, "Prayer vigil and remembrance for all those who perished on 9/11 and to pray for God's protection over America" on the grounds of the US Capitol.

Rev. Mahoney has filed two federal lawsuits seeking to open the Capitol grounds back up for peaceful First Amendment activities and is still assertively pursuing all legal options.

Here is a link to a national news story regarding Rev. Mahoney suing Speaker Pelosi and Vice-President Harris to allow his Good Friday Service:

https://www.foxnews.com/faith-values/christian-minister-sues-pelosi-harris-capitol-prayer-vigil

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense based in Washington, D.C., comments,

"Free speech is in danger and there is no 'functioning' First Amendment in Washington, D.C. as long as all peaceful First Amendment activities are prohibited and banned from the grounds surrounding the United States Capitol building.

"The US Capitol Building must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully celebrate and express their First Amendment Rights. Tragically, those rights and freedoms are being crushed and prohibited.

"The Christian Defense Coalition will continue to assertively pursue all legal options until Speaker Pelosi and the US Capitol Police return the 'People's House' back to the people."

SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition